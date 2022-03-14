Ex-President and Chairman of CNH Industrial Capital Joins DCR Technologies
Renowned industry leader, Brett Davis, joins DCR to lead Construction and Ag vertical as division President focusing on equipment sales, finance, and insurance.
DCR has solved for a critical gap that has been in existence in the equipment dealer’s sales process for decades.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned industry leader, Brett Davis, joins DCR to redefine commercial equipment sales, finance, and insurance. Mr. Davis will be leading DCR’s Construction and Agriculture vertical as division President
Mr. Davis joins us from CNH Industrial where he held numerous leadership roles in his 25-year tenure, including President and Chairman of CNH Industrial Capital, President of CNH Latin America Financial Services, and Vice President of New Holland North America. He has also served on the board of EFLA, Equipment Leasing and Finance Association, the world’s largest trade association that represents companies in the $1 trillion equipment finance sector.
“Mr. Davis is a high-performance and accomplished global executive leader who has a successful track record of establishing, turning around, and guiding international business operations”, said Beckham Thomas, Co-Founder, and CEO of DCR, “He is one of the most connected, respected, and knowledgeable leaders in the construction and agriculture equipment sector in the world and we are honored to have him on our team.” At DCR. Mr. Davis will be responsible for leading the growth and development of DCR’s Construction and Agriculture division. “DCR has solved for a critical gap that has been in existence in the equipment dealer’s sales process for decades. I’m excited to spearhead DCR’s rapid expansion into the Construction and Ag equipment sectors”, said Mr. Davis.
Mr. Davis is a graduate of the Pennsylvania State University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree and J.D.
About DCR Technologies:
DCR Technologies is redefining the Commercial equipment Industry by digitizing the sales processes and enhancing the customer experience. DCR is making commercial equipment lending “faster, smarter, and efficient for dealers, manufacturers, lenders, and buyers”. DCR’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform aligns all deal stakeholders on a single, streamlined credit collaboration platform. With DCR technology, the customers obtain commercial equipment financing from their mobile phones while interacting with dealers, lenders, and other stakeholders via text messages. DCR’s SaaS platform is the most versatile on the market and is being used by over 1,700 dealers. DCR enables manual and automated workflows with over 60 third-party integrations ranging from bureaus, alternative data sources, lenders, warranty, insurance and finance companies to fraud assessment and electronic documentation. For more information, you may visit www.dcr.ai or call Vijay Patil at (657) 231-7107 or email vijay@dcr.ai
