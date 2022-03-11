Submit Release
News Search

There were 889 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,508 in the last 365 days.

Recruiting for Good Launches Land Sweet Job and Earn $500 Donation for Ukraine

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good makes a positive impact. Recruiting for Good will donate $500 on behalf of candidates placed in tech jobs to help Ukraine.

Our donation to Ukraine is inspired by Andrew Danylchenko, owner of Zebrus Studios (Lviv, Ukraine)...Stay safe my friend!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good is a staffing agency with a history of helping companies find talented tech professionals; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Our donation to Ukraine is inspired by Andrew Danylchenko, owner of Zebrus Studios (Lviv, Ukraine), who over the last 20 years built all our websites (Recruiting for Good, Save US Jobs, and We Travel for Good)."

Recruiting for Good will donate $500 to Ukraine, on behalf of any candidate represented by the staffing agency and placed in a job within the US.

To land a sweet job, make a positive impact, and use your talent for good; submit resume to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com today.

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.

Looking to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and make a positive impact send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com

Ukraine donation is inspired by Andrew Danylchenko, who over the last 20 years has built all our websites; Recruiting for Good, Save US Jobs, and We Travel for Good.

Complete 90 days of employment, use your talent for good, and we'll make a $500 donation to Ukraine on your behalf.

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Recruiting for Good Launches Land Sweet Job and Earn $500 Donation for Ukraine

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.