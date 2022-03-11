Recruiting for Good Launches Land Sweet Job and Earn $500 Donation for Ukraine
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good makes a positive impact. Recruiting for Good will donate $500 on behalf of candidates placed in tech jobs to help Ukraine.
Our donation to Ukraine is inspired by Andrew Danylchenko, owner of Zebrus Studios (Lviv, Ukraine)...Stay safe my friend!”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good is a staffing agency with a history of helping companies find talented tech professionals; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Our donation to Ukraine is inspired by Andrew Danylchenko, owner of Zebrus Studios (Lviv, Ukraine), who over the last 20 years built all our websites (Recruiting for Good, Save US Jobs, and We Travel for Good)."
Recruiting for Good will donate $500 to Ukraine, on behalf of any candidate represented by the staffing agency and placed in a job within the US.
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
