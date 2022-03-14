Flexwise and Sanford Health Partner to Resolve Nursing Shortages and Improve Patient Care

Flexwise Health company logo Kevin Godsey CEO Flexwise Health

Tennessee health tech start-up develops AI to optimize scheduling and staffing for one of the largest health systems in the United States

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As healthcare faces growing challenges with staffing shortages and chronic nurse fatigue, Flexwise, a healthcare technology provider based in Nashville, Tenn., will soon partner with Sanford Health, one of the largest health systems in the United States, to implement data analytics and artificial intelligence designed to optimize the scheduling of its more than 10,000 nurses. The partnership aligns with Sanford’s goal of improving clinical staffing by scheduling workforce activities through a system-wide application of patient demand forecasting.

“Sanford’s Nursing Leadership, Enterprise Data Analytics, Innovation and Commercialization teams have collaborated with Flexwise to incorporate predictive analytics into our clinical workforce governance model” said Erica DeBoer, chief nursing officer at Sanford Health. “We are fully committed to harnessing the power of predictive modeling and analytics to provide new insights into our clinical workforce needs and optimize our staffing and scheduling decisions in the future.”

Maintaining a balance between meeting patient care needs and controlling labor costs continues to become more complex, especially given staffing challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic. Flexwise helps health care systems and other businesses adopt a data-driven approach to clinical workforce scheduling and staffing.

“Now more than ever, hospitals need innovative solutions to help them control labor costs without compromising patient care and staff satisfaction,” said Kevin Godsey, Co-Founder and CEO, Flexwise Health. “Predictive staffing will help Sanford Health achieve those objectives.”

By working with a hospital’s existing electronic medical record, staff scheduling and time & attendance applications, the Flexwise platform brings all data together in one place to optimize clinical workforce staffing decisions.

“We are excited to continue enhancing our patient care with this new platform,” said DeBoer. “If we have enough nurses scheduled ahead of time, they won’t be called in during a crunch.”

“Flexwise is identified as the best-in-class precision staffing company,” added Braden Bills, PhD, representing Sanford Health’s innovation and commercialization team. “Flexwise values the Sanford Health partnership because we can provide extensive clinical, operations and data science feedback through our internal implementation efforts. We’ve also identified several opportunities for further collaboration to extend the platform into other areas of our clinical operations.”

About Sanford Health

Sanford Health, one of the largest health systems in the United States, is dedicated to the integrated delivery of health care, genomic medicine, senior care and services, global clinics, research and affordable insurance. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the organization includes 46 hospitals, 1,500 physicians and more than 200 Good Samaritan Society senior care locations in 26 states and 10 countries. Learn more about Sanford Health's transformative work to improve the human condition at sanfordhealth.org.

About Flexwise Health

Flexwise Health is a healthcare technology provider based in Nashville, TN. Backed by investment from the AHA Innovation Fund, Flexwise utilizes predictive analytics and AI-based prescriptive guidance to help healthcare organizations optimize clinical workforce coverage as well as increase staffing flexibility through enterprise resource pool enablement. To learn more, visit flexwisehealth.com.