Flexwise Health Announces Appointment of Ralph Henderson to Board of Directors

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flexwise Health, a leading clinical workforce optimization technology provider, today announced the appointment of Ralph Henderson to its Board of Directors, effective March 22, 2022.

Ralph is an accomplished executive and board advisor with 35 years of leadership experience in publicly traded business services companies including AMN Healthcare, American Express and Spherion (now Randstad NV.) Recently, Ralph retired as President of Healthcare Staffing and Professional Services at AMN Healthcare after nearly 13 years of continued revenue and profitability growth. He also led the growth of AMN’s portfolio of technology-centered solutions to help providers optimize their clinical staffing.

During his leadership, AMN was recognized as the undisputed industry leader whose acknowledgements included Fortune’s 100 Fastest Growing Companies, Forbes Most Trustworthy Companies and Becker’s Top 150 Places to Work in Healthcare. In 2020 he was named to the staffing industry Hall of Fame and has been recognized six times among the 100 Most Influential People by Staffing Industry Analysts.

“After years of working closely with healthcare systems and observing their staffing challenges I’m very intrigued with how Flexwise is applying data science to improve operational efficiencies in clinical workforce planning and scheduling,” said Ralph. “From an industry perspective, the timing couldn’t be better to tackle these persistent challenges and improve the clinical workforce planning and scheduling experience. I look forward to working with the Flexwise team and helping them build on the exciting foundation they have established.”

"We are very pleased to welcome Ralph Henderson as a new, independent director to Flexwise," said Kevin Godsey, CEO, Flexwise Health. “His in-depth experience with building and scaling technology-enabled clinical workforce solutions will be invaluable as we pursue our mission of helping health systems adopt a data-driven approach to clinical workforce planning, scheduling and staffing transformation.”

About Flexwise Health

Flexwise Health is a healthcare technology provider based in Nashville, TN. Backed by investment from the AHA Innovation Fund, Flexwise utilizes predictive analytics and AI-based prescriptive guidance to help healthcare organizations optimize clinical workforce coverage as well as increase staffing flexibility through enterprise resource pool enablement. To learn more, visit www.flexwisehealth.com.