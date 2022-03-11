Submit Release
Audio: This Week in the Missouri Senate for March 11

JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews Senate Bills 775, 751 & 640, legislation that seeks to modify provisions relating to sexual offenses; Senate Bill 745, a measure that would create provisions relating to accounting practices of public utilities; Senate Bill 642 and Senate Bill 686, each of which would create their own version of the Missouri Video Lottery Control Act; and Missouri lawmakers’ responses to Ukraine, including Senate Bill 1233, a measure that seeks to authorize a tax credit for contributions made to refugee resource centers.

