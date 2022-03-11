Rolling Roadblock on I-180 EB/WB in Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Interstate 180 eastbound and westbound in Muncy Township, Lycoming County, are advised of a rolling roadblock next week for utility work.

On Wednesday, March 16, PPL will be pulling utility wires across Interstate 180 between mile marker 17 (Lycoming Mall Road exit) and mile marker 15 (Halls / Pennsdale exit). Motorists can expect a 15-minute rolling roadblock where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours 10:00 AM and 10:30 AM., weather permitting.

In the event of inclement weather, the work will be performed on Thursday, March 17. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-328-4202 , magbaker@pa.gov

