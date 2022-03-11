Interstate 70 Yukon/Madison Interchange Construction Restart

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 is announcing the construction restart of the Interstate 70 Yukon/Madison Interchange Project on Monday, March 14.

Motorists can expect traffic pattern changes as follows:

A lane shift of the eastbound and westbound lanes will be implemented between the Madison (Exit 54) and New Stanton (Exit 57) interchanges. Additionally, lanes will be reduced with no shoulders.

A traffic split will be implemented for the eastbound lanes before the New Stanton interchange (Exit 57).

Daytime and nighttime single-lane restrictions are anticipated for the weeks of Monday, March 14 through Friday, March 18 and Monday, March 21 through Friday, March 25. The single-lane restrictions are necessary to allow crews to install the traffic pattern changes and for bridge deck replacements near the Yukon/Madison Interchange.

Motorists should drive with caution in work zones.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

