Submit Release
News Search

There were 950 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,566 in the last 365 days.

Interstate 70 Yukon/Madison Interchange Construction Restart

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 is announcing the construction restart of the Interstate 70 Yukon/Madison Interchange Project on Monday, March 14.   

Motorists can expect traffic pattern changes as follows:  

  • A lane shift of the eastbound and westbound lanes will be implemented between the Madison (Exit 54) and New Stanton (Exit 57) interchanges. Additionally, lanes will be reduced with no shoulders. 

  • A traffic split will be implemented for the eastbound lanes before the New Stanton interchange (Exit 57). 

Daytime and nighttime single-lane restrictions are anticipated for the weeks of Monday, March 14 through Friday, March 18 and Monday, March 21 through Friday, March 25.  The single-lane restrictions are necessary to allow crews to install the traffic pattern changes and for bridge deck replacements near the Yukon/Madison Interchange. 

Motorists should drive with caution in work zones.   

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an I-70 Projects website to alert the public of upcoming restrictions. Motorists can also subscribe to PennDOT District 12 news and traffic alerts by visiting www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.  

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. 

Information about infrastructure in District 12including completed work and significant projects, is available athttp://www.penndot.pa.gov/D12Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects atwww.projects.penndot.gov

Follow PennDOT on Twitter athttp://www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburghand like the department on Facebook athttps://www.facebook.com/groups/pittsburghpenndot/and Instagram athttps://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov 

# # # 

You just read:

Interstate 70 Yukon/Madison Interchange Construction Restart

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.