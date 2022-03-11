Route 18 Jefferson Avenue Construction Restart   with Single-Lane Restrictions

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 is announcing the construction restart of the Route 18 (Jefferson Avenue) Project with intermittent single-lane restrictions beginning on Monday, March 14 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions utilizing flaggers on Route 18 (Jefferson Avenue) between Oakland Avenue and Route 844/Henderson Avenue are anticipated to occur between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. weekdays through late April.

The single-lane restrictions are necessary for crews to perform drainage work prior to full depth reconstruction of Route 18.

Motorists should drive with caution in work zones.

Crews from Plum Contracting LLC will be conducting the work.

