Work Next Week Along Interstate 80 WB, Columbia County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who drive Interstate 80 westbound are advised of roadwork next week near mile marker 242 (Mifflinville Exit Ramp), Columbia County, for maintenance work.

On Tuesday, March 15 through Thursday, March 17, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be repairing cable mounted guiderail along the median near the Mifflinville Exit Ramp. Work will be performed between the hours of 8:00 AM and 2:00 PM, weather permitting. Work should not impact traffic.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-328-4202 , magbaker@pa.gov.

