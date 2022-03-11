Submit Release
News Search

There were 955 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,572 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks / Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B3000794

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss                             

STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury            

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 03/11/2022 at 0912 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Smith Drive – Readsboro, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault – Title 13 V.S.A. 1023

 

ACCUSED: Philip A. King                                 

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro, VT

 

VICTIM: Nicholas E. Roberts

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a report of an assault incident located on Smith Drive in the Town of Readsboro, Vermont. It was discovered Philip A. King, 56, had purposely and knowingly caused bodily injury to a person. Based on the totality of circumstances, Troopers released and issued King with a citation to appear in court at a later date and time to answer the charge of Simple Assault, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 1023.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/25/2022 at 8:15 A.M.

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks / Simple Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.