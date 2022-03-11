Shaftsbury Barracks / Simple Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B3000794
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss
STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 03/11/2022 at 0912 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Smith Drive – Readsboro, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault – Title 13 V.S.A. 1023
ACCUSED: Philip A. King
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro, VT
VICTIM: Nicholas E. Roberts
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a report of an assault incident located on Smith Drive in the Town of Readsboro, Vermont. It was discovered Philip A. King, 56, had purposely and knowingly caused bodily injury to a person. Based on the totality of circumstances, Troopers released and issued King with a citation to appear in court at a later date and time to answer the charge of Simple Assault, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 1023.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/25/2022 at 8:15 A.M.
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.