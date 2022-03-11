Shaftsbury Barracks / Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B3000794

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss

STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 03/11/2022 at 0912 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Smith Drive – Readsboro, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault – Title 13 V.S.A. 1023

ACCUSED: Philip A. King

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro, VT

VICTIM: Nicholas E. Roberts

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a report of an assault incident located on Smith Drive in the Town of Readsboro, Vermont. It was discovered Philip A. King, 56, had purposely and knowingly caused bodily injury to a person. Based on the totality of circumstances, Troopers released and issued King with a citation to appear in court at a later date and time to answer the charge of Simple Assault, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 1023.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/25/2022 at 8:15 A.M.

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.