Submit Release
News Search

There were 959 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,572 in the last 365 days.

WHEN YOU SPRING FORWARD, DON'T FORGET TO CHANGE YOUR SMOKE DETECTOR BATTERIES

Contact: Jennifer Bowen (334) 269-3550

3/11/2022

As Alabamians prepare to spring forward, Department of Insurance State Fire Marshal Scott Pilgreen encourages everyone to change the batteries in their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors while changing their clocks.   “It only takes five minutes to potentially save your life or the life of someone you love,” Pilgreen said.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, the risk of dying in a fire is 55 percent lower in homes with working smoke alarms than in homes without alarms or with alarms that aren’t working.

Smoke detector safety   Smoke detectors should be placed on each level of a home and inside every bedroom, located on a ceiling or high on a wall. Smoke in one area of the home may not reach another part of the home, which is why having multiple alarms is important.    If possible, get interconnected smoke detectors. That way if one alarm sounds, they all sound. Strobe light alarms are available for those with hearing impairment.

In addition to changing the batteries when the time changes, test smoke detectors once a month by pressing the “test” button on the device. If the sound emanating from the smoke alarm is weak, replace your batteries immediately.   Smoke detectors should be replaced every 10 years or sooner if the device doesn’t respond properly during monthly testing. The alarm’s manufacturing date is usually found on the back or side of the unit. If you’re not sure how old a smoke detector is, replace it.   Carbon monoxide safety   Known as an invisible killer, carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that can be fatal. It is a byproduct of burning fuel from cars, stoves, engines, generators and grills but becomes deadly when it builds up indoors with no place to go.    More than 400 Americans die each year from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning and more than 4,000 are hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.   Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, dizziness, vomiting, confusion and chest pain. Carbon monoxide detectors should be installed on each level of the home, in all the major living quarters and outside sleeping areas.   Like smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors should be tested monthly and replaced if they don’t respond properly. The life expectancy of models varies by brand, so check the instructions on your unit to determine when it’s time to replace it.   If a smoke alarm or carbon monoxide detector sounds, leave the residence quickly and call 911 or your local fire department. Do not go back inside for anything.   For more fire safety tips, visit www.firemarshal.alabama.gov.  

You just read:

WHEN YOU SPRING FORWARD, DON'T FORGET TO CHANGE YOUR SMOKE DETECTOR BATTERIES

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.