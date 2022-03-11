Nashville Man Arrested on Weapons, Drug Charges

DAVIDSON COUNTY – Special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested a Nashville man who was in possession of weapons and suspected fentanyl.

TBI drug agents received information about an individual who had an amount of fentanyl for resale in his possession. On March 10th, agents executed a search warrant at a residence on Smith Springs Road in Nashville. As a result of the search warrant, Agents discovered more than 150 grams of suspected fentanyl powder for resale, along with multiple firearms in proximity to the narcotics inside the home.

On Thursday, TBI agents arrested Alvaro Alexis Ochoa (DOB 05/31/1996). He is charged with one count of Possession with Intent- Fentanyl or Derivative, and one count of Possession of Firearm During Commission or Attempt to Commit Dangerous Felony. Metropolitan Nashville Police officers assisted in transporting Ochoa to the Davidson County Jail, where he was booked with a bond of $85,000.