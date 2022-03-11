Submit Release
Trop Rock Singer Goes Green for Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations

John McDonald will dig into Irish roots to rock Central Florida's premier Saint Patrick's Day celebration, Meg O'Malley's Irish Week

We’re offering something for everyone, from kids who love parades to adults of every age. We have a great Irish tenor in McDonald to The Elevators, a hot young reggae band”
— Scott Marathas
WEST MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After two years of subdued festivities because of the Covid-19 Pandemic, Brevard entertainer John McDonald will throw a Saint Patrick’s Day party to remember at Meg O’Malley’s on Thursday, March 17th.

McDonald, well known in Florida for his bona fides as Trop Rock artist, will don his green apparel and belt out traditional Irish favorites that he learned as a child growing up in the Irish-American enclave of Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood.

The fun starts on Saturday, March 12 when McDonald and his band take the stage at 11 AM for the 23rd Annual St. Patrick’s Street Fest, sponsored by Meg O’Malley’s Irish Pub.

The Street Fest kicks off at 8:30 AM with bagpipe music. The Shamrock Shuffle and Guiness Challenge will then precede the start of St. Patrick’s Day Parade at 9 AM.

Along with McDonald’s band, a full day of Irish food, arts and crafts, food trucks and Irish dancers will culminate with national headliner The Elovaters, a Boston-based reggae rock band.

Proprietor Scott Marathas states, “We’re offering something for everyone, from kids who love parades to adults of every age. We go from a great Irish tenor in McDonald who sings an amazing ‘Danny Boy' to a hot young reggae band, The Elevators.”

Meg O’Malley’s Irish Week celebration will climax on Saint Patrick’s Day, Thursday, March 17th, when they open up at 7:30 AM to serve their famous Irish Breakfast Buffet.

The Celtic inspired band Kindred Spirits will kick off at 8 Am, followed by a Slane Castle Irish coffee Promotion.

John McDonald’s band will ratchet up the party atmosphere of the Space Coast’s most illustrious Irish establishment at 12 PM, featuring both traditional Irish songs and rock anthems by famous Irish artists like U2, Van Morrison and the Dropkick Murphys.

How ‘bout an Irish jig? Saint Patrick’s Week promises to bring some much needed relief from world events.

Donna DiBongrazio
Floribbean Music
+1 609-510-3947
donnadibon@yahoo.com

