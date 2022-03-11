Caring For Others Hosts Third International Poverty Forum in Atlanta
A community food & appliance distribution for local seniors in need held the next day.
It was an honor to be included as one of the panelists for the International Poverty Forum.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Atlanta-based 501(c)(3) Caring For Others welcomed nearly 300 foreign dignitaries, celebrities and business leaders at its third International Poverty Forum on March 4 at the Porsche Experience Center and Headquarters in Atlanta.
— Tim Tebow
The annual International Poverty Forum serves as a platform for discussions and strategies focused on eradicating global poverty in communities around the world. Speakers at the event included Pro Football and College Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, Christian Music Icon Amy Grant and Heisman Trophy Winner Tim Tebow, in addition to Former Foreign Minister of Guyana Carl Greenidge, Former United Nations World Food Programme Executive Director Dr. Ertharin Cousin, Global Payments Chief Strategist Officer Frank Young and Best-Selling Author and Values-aligned Investor Janine Firpo.
“It was an honor to be included as one of the panelists for the International Poverty Forum,” Tebow said. “The work being done at Caring For Others is a shining example of what can be done when we all work together to support those around the world who are suffering.”
Caring For Others Founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley credits the International Poverty Forum with being the vessel for finding solutions to solving global poverty. At the Forum, more than $150,000 in addition to $40,000 of in-kind donations were raised that will support the mission of restoring hope and dignity to families impacted by poverty. In 2021, Caring For Others distributed more than 2.6 million pounds of food across the globe.
“Poverty is a worldwide cancer, and it takes a top-of-mind effort from world leaders to solve it,” Richmond-Shockley said. “The International Poverty Forum provides a platform to discover and act on these solutions and serves as a motivator for our efforts in Atlanta, and communities around the world.”
The day following the International Poverty Forum, Caring For Others hosted a community food and appliance distribution focused on South Atlanta’s seniors in need. In partnership with Good360 and United Parcel Service, more than 150 area seniors received new appliances including refrigerators, washing machines and televisions.
To make a donation to the International Poverty Forum or to learn more about Caring For Others, please visit www.internationalpovertyforum.org.
