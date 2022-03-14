HappCo Launches Mobile App for its Guided Meditation Program

An industry leader in meditation programs has unveiled a one-of-a-kind app.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to statistics, globally between 200 and 500 million people meditate. That is why representatives with HappCo are proud to announce the official launch of its mobile app for its Guided Meditation Program.

Robert Brown, chief marketing officer and spokesperson for HappCo, revealed that HappCo's Guided Meditation Programs focus upon developing the ability and skills to embrace one's higher self and minimize the involvement of the ego-mind, in order to live a more fulfilling and joyous life.

The company’s decision to launch its mobile app could prove to have perfect timing. According to statistics, since 2012 the number of people practicing meditation has tripled. General wellness is the number one reason people gave for meditating.

HappCo’s newly-released app for its Guided Meditation Program is available for download in the Apple App Store (https://apps.apple.com/us/app/happco-meditation-journey/id1584953132) and Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.happcoo).

Brown noted that The HappCo Meditation Journey (HMJ) is a unique guided meditation program comprised of over 200 meditations. Users are guided through a 12-part meditative series by Dr. Zachary Berk. Each series explores something new to keep the experiences fresh and exciting.

“It's perfect for morning meditation, or any time of day,” Brown stressed, before adding, “Meditators will discover emotional intelligence, mind and body integration, loving kindness meditations and more. The goal is that by the end of your journey, you too will have achieved Enlightenment. You'll also have developed a lifelong meditation habit in the process.”

Personal meditation coaches are also available. HappCo’s coaches help people focus on the key components of meditation like breath awareness, bodily sensations, feelings, insight, and even sitting poses. Individuals also gain lifelong skills that aid in the journey to enlightenment, like mindfulness and self-discipline.

For more information, please visit https://www.happco.com/about-us and https://www.happco.com/blog

###

About HappCo

HappCo was founded 10 years ago by Dr. Zachary Berk. Dr. Zach worked diligently for the past 7 years developing mobile apps for HappCo's personal and business meditation programs. Combined, they total 400 meditations and over 150 hours. The meditations are evenly split between the personal self-development (consumer) and business versions of the app.

Contact Details:

3350 SW 27th Ave

Miami, FL 33133

United States