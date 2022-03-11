Sam's Club Private Brand Innovation Summit We are GMSacha Inchi GMSacha Inchi Beverage

GMSacha Inchi has been selected for a meeting with Sam's Club Private Brand Innovation Summit on April 5

GMSacha Inchi (OTCMKTS:QEDN)

GMSacha Inchi Beverage The only beverage with Omega 3,6,9, and a complete vegan protein a real Superfood

MEDELLIN, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GMSacha Inchi has been selected to participate in the Sam Club's Private Label Innovation Summit.

Sam's club is looking for new suppliers for its Member’s Mark private brand, and will hold a Private Brand Supplier Summit to find them.

On April 5, ECRM, RangeMe and Sam’s Club will host the event with the goal of building partnerships and identifying premium, disruptive items across all categories in club and online. As part of the summit, Sam’s Club will also be searching for suppliers to support Member’s Mark packaging.

“Sam's Club’s Private Brand team, along with our merchants, will meet with potential new suppliers to learn about their expertise and discuss new ways to surprise and delight members during the virtual summit on April 5,” said the company. “The collaborative opportunity allows us to co-create items that bring incredible quality and value to our members. All Member’s Mark products must meet our Standards for Suppliers. We’re also interested in how these products are made and how their production impacts the world around us – sustainability is a top priority for our business. Similarly, we want to ensure we create respectful workplaces and continue upholding our high expectations for safety and quality.”

GMSacha Inchi brand is the only Brand in the world made from Sacha Inchi

What makes it so unique is that we have cultivated a way to work with Sacha Inchi. Sacha Inchi is a seed that can be consumed as a snack. It's high in Omegas 3,6 and 9. It's also a complete vegan protein that has all nine essential Amino Acids. We are currently producing Sacha Inchi Beverage, Sacha Inchi Seeds, and Sacha Inchi Powder. Sacha Inchi is a difficult superfood, it can be difficult to cook properly. Sacha Inchi uncooked or not cooked properly can be a health hazard, and it also has a horrible bitter taste.

Therefore, on top of being the only company on the market that can properly produce Sacha Inchi, we also have a large social project. We work with farmers in Colombia to replace their illicit crops with Sacha Inchi, this is part of the social project we are doing to help farmers and their families in Colombia.

And now our newest venture is the GMSacha Inchi beverage made with Sacha Inchi using our unique process.

The GMSacha Inchi Beverage with OTC Market names of $QEDN and $GEGI is now packed in Tetrapack that will be delivered to Nestle, Juan Valdez, and other clients soon.

GMSacha Inchi Beverage is the only beverage in the world with Omega 3,6, and 9 along with being a complete vegan protein with also includes all nine essential amino acids. GMSacha Inchi Beverage is the only real Superfood made into a tasty ready-to-drink beverage.

GMSacha is working with Tetrapack to pack GMSacha Inch beverage into their innovative packaging.

Tetra Pak is the world's leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Tetra pack has been working closely with GMS to pack GMSacha inchi beverages into recycled materials made with Sugar Cane.https://www.tetrapak.com/

GMSacha Inchi beverage can now be shipped worldwide without refrigeration.

GMSacha Inchi at Gulfood one of the top brands