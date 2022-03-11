Council President Albornoz to Host Media Availability on March 14 at 11:30 a.m.

MARYLAND, November 3 - For Immediate Release: Friday, March 11, 2022

Rockville, Md., March 11, 2022—On Monday, March 14 at 11:30 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz will host a media availability to discuss various Council matters. Montgomery County Health and Human Services Deputy Health Officer Dr. James Bridgers will join the media availability to provide a public health update.

Council President Albornoz will discuss a new bill he will introduce on Tuesday that will establish a Montgomery County Sports Commission, which would provide recommendations on how to improve the quantity, quality and variety of sports opportunities, as well as a supplemental appropriation to expand sports leagues for girls, which he is sponsoring with Councilmember Hans Riemer. He will also talk about matters pertaining to economic development, including the upcoming briefing that the Council will receive from the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments about economic trends in the region.

The media availability will be held via Zoom and is for credentialed members of the media.

The public can watch on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

