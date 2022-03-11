Soft-Tex Announces Spring 2022 New York Home Fashions Market Introductions
New introductions highlighted by launch of La-Z-Boy bedding collection, Clean Collective, Night Bliss, & a refresh of the company’s national SensorPEDIC brand.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soft-Tex International, Inc., a leading home textile innovator, is pleased to announce its new introductions ahead of Spring 2022 New York Home Fashions Market. Soft-Tex will be exhibiting at its 230 Fifth Avenue showroom offering both in-person and virtual appointments for retailers who are not traveling to the market. For appointments, please contact markets@soft-tex.com.
La-Z-Boy® Branded Bedding Retail Launch
Soft-Tex is pleased to introduce the initial collection of La-Z-Boy branded collection of fiber & hybrid-filled pillows and mattress toppers with packaging concepts optimized for both store retail and eCommerce vendor direct shipments. The collection will feature the latest technology features and luxury textiles for superior comfort. Soft-Tex will also have new La-Z-Boy development concepts across foam products, mattress pads, protectors, and pillows. La-Z-Boy® is a registered trademark of La-Z-Boy Incorporated used under license to Soft-Tex International.
New Clean Sleep Clean Collective™ Bedding Brand
In light of surging consumer interest in clean attributes in bedding, Soft-Tex is launching Clean Collective™, a new brand of hypoallergenic pillows and toppers with targeted, on-trend marketing features promoting a fresh and clean sleeping environment like antimicrobial, allergen barrier, stain resistance, moisture wicking, odor control, unbleached and/or organic products, and more.
Beauty-Inspired Night Bliss™ Bedding Brand
The new Night Bliss™ brand has exciting new introductions of beauty-inspired, natural infusions promoting a more relaxing sleep environment with high-end luxury fabrics.
SensorPEDIC® National Brand Refresh
Soft-Tex’s premier nationally recognized brand continues to grow across all product categories across store retail and eCommerce and is debuting a new design aesthetic in this market providing a refreshed, modern look, reflecting the finest materials and proprietary, innovative technologies; pressure relief & comfort the superior technology infused across the brand.
Buddha Buddy™ Super Plush Comfort Line
The new Buddha Buddy™ collection evokes feelings of zen-inspired plush comfort with new lines of pillows and toppers featuring overstuffed luxury circular knit fabrics all made from bamboo-derived rayon and filled with innovative fill materials.
About Soft-Tex International, Inc.
Soft-Tex International is an innovation company focused on building the most comfortable products to help the world sleep and live better. With proprietary technologies spanning categories like personal climate control, wellness, antimicrobials, & allergen barriers, coupled with coveted national brands like SensorPEDIC®, SensorGel®, BioPEDIC®, & DreamSmart, Soft-Tex offers its retail, distributor, and other partners the highest quality, most comfortable products with best-in-class, in-house merchandising, digital marketing, customer service and global supply chain capabilities.
Taylor Jones
Soft-Tex International, Inc.
markets@soft-tex.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter