Soft-Tex’s Collection of Restonic Bedding Products Honored as Winner of Women’s Choice Award®
EINPresswire.com/ -- Soft-Tex International, Inc. a leading innovator in home textiles and the licensee for Restonic top-of-bed products, is pleased to announce its Restonic branded products have been recognized as a winner of the Women’s Choice Award.
The Women’s Choice Awards, the voice of female consumers, awards businesses and brands based on consumer experience. Businesses and brands that meet a higher standard of customer experience among women are awarded the Women’s Choice Award®. As part of this program, products are subjected to a rigorous product testing panel with objective criteria to determine the most highly recommended products from women across America.
“Earning the Women’s Choice Award is a great validation for the quality products we manufacture daily to help the world sleep and live better,” said Mark Smiderle, Chief Executive Officer of Soft-Tex International. “It is well-documented that women drive a critical mass of purchasing decisions overall and even more so for home products, so we’re very pleased to earn this prestigious recognition from such an integral demographic of bedding consumers,” continued Smiderle.
“Congratulations to Soft-Tex on earning this prestigious award from Women’s Choice,” said Laurie Tokarz, President of Restonic Mattress Corporation. “Restonic was an inaugural winner of the award in 2011 and a continuous award-winner since. We’re happy to see our partner has the same commitment to quality products, customer satisfaction to deliver a better night's sleep for a brighter tomorrow. To work with a partner that understands and appreciates the power of excellence in the marketplace is a roadmap for success – for everyone involved.”
The awarded products are all proudly produced in the USA at Soft-Tex’s factories in Waterford, New York and Sugar Land, Texas and contributed to Soft-Tex’s recent recognition as the 2021 Winner of the Sewn Products National Reshoring Award, awarded to brands representing the progressive companies focused on the Made in America movement supporting our economy and bringing production of goods back to our country. Additionally, these products average a 4.7 out of 5 aggregate rating across as averaged by Bazaarvoice syndicated reviews as of September 2021.
Awarded products are on display in Soft-Tex's 230 Fifth Avenue showroom for retail buyer consideration during New York Home Fashions Week and are also available for sale at numerous eCommerce retailers.
About Soft-Tex International, Inc.
Soft-Tex International is an innovation company focused on building the most comfortable products to help the world sleep and live better. With hundreds of patents, patents pending, and trademarks, Soft-Tex is the leading choice for retailers looking to offer a differentiated, well-merchandised assortment of bedding and home comfort products with the latest features and benefits.
About Restonic Mattress Corporation
Restonic is guided by the principle that getting a healthy night’s sleep is a right, not a privilege: this means that every Restonic mattress is crafted with better quality materials and more attention to detail than comparably priced mattresses from competitive brands. Restonic Mattress Corporation is a leading international bedding company with manufacturing facilities throughout the world, including North America, the Far East, Europe, India, Brazil, Middle East and South Africa. For more information, visit restonic.com or follow @restonicbeds
Taylor Jones
The Women’s Choice Awards, the voice of female consumers, awards businesses and brands based on consumer experience. Businesses and brands that meet a higher standard of customer experience among women are awarded the Women’s Choice Award®. As part of this program, products are subjected to a rigorous product testing panel with objective criteria to determine the most highly recommended products from women across America.
“Earning the Women’s Choice Award is a great validation for the quality products we manufacture daily to help the world sleep and live better,” said Mark Smiderle, Chief Executive Officer of Soft-Tex International. “It is well-documented that women drive a critical mass of purchasing decisions overall and even more so for home products, so we’re very pleased to earn this prestigious recognition from such an integral demographic of bedding consumers,” continued Smiderle.
“Congratulations to Soft-Tex on earning this prestigious award from Women’s Choice,” said Laurie Tokarz, President of Restonic Mattress Corporation. “Restonic was an inaugural winner of the award in 2011 and a continuous award-winner since. We’re happy to see our partner has the same commitment to quality products, customer satisfaction to deliver a better night's sleep for a brighter tomorrow. To work with a partner that understands and appreciates the power of excellence in the marketplace is a roadmap for success – for everyone involved.”
The awarded products are all proudly produced in the USA at Soft-Tex’s factories in Waterford, New York and Sugar Land, Texas and contributed to Soft-Tex’s recent recognition as the 2021 Winner of the Sewn Products National Reshoring Award, awarded to brands representing the progressive companies focused on the Made in America movement supporting our economy and bringing production of goods back to our country. Additionally, these products average a 4.7 out of 5 aggregate rating across as averaged by Bazaarvoice syndicated reviews as of September 2021.
Awarded products are on display in Soft-Tex's 230 Fifth Avenue showroom for retail buyer consideration during New York Home Fashions Week and are also available for sale at numerous eCommerce retailers.
About Soft-Tex International, Inc.
Soft-Tex International is an innovation company focused on building the most comfortable products to help the world sleep and live better. With hundreds of patents, patents pending, and trademarks, Soft-Tex is the leading choice for retailers looking to offer a differentiated, well-merchandised assortment of bedding and home comfort products with the latest features and benefits.
About Restonic Mattress Corporation
Restonic is guided by the principle that getting a healthy night’s sleep is a right, not a privilege: this means that every Restonic mattress is crafted with better quality materials and more attention to detail than comparably priced mattresses from competitive brands. Restonic Mattress Corporation is a leading international bedding company with manufacturing facilities throughout the world, including North America, the Far East, Europe, India, Brazil, Middle East and South Africa. For more information, visit restonic.com or follow @restonicbeds
Taylor Jones
Soft-Tex International, Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn