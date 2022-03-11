We Florida Financial Announces William Spearman as New Senior Vice President, Chief Lending Officer
William ‘Bill’ Spearman as the new Senior Vice President, Chief Lending Officer
Bringing over 30 years of industry experience to elevate service to members by providing leadership, overall direction and administration in the organizationMARGATE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Florida Financial, a cooperatively owned, not-for-profit credit union, announces the hiring of William ‘Bill’ Spearman as the new Senior Vice President, Chief Lending Officer.
“We’re grateful to welcome Bill to our team,” said Rachel Schaming, Chief Human Resources Officer for We Florida Financial. “As our mission to serve our community in a more robust manner continues to evolve, so must our team of dedicated professionals to bring that vision to life. And Bill is an incredible asset in this journey.”
Spearman brings more than 30 years of experience to We Florida Financial where he’ll oversee loan operations, execute board-approved decisions, support loan and member growth, serve as a representative on key industry committees, manage budgetary goals, support the company-to-member relationships, and foster a productive, healthy and rewarding work environment amongst all relevant departments, associates and vendor relationships.
Prior to joining We Florida Financial, Spearman most recently served as the Senior Vice President of Lending at UNCLE Credit Union (2020-2022), was the Founder and Principal Consultant of Next Level Strategies (2015-2020), and lead as the Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer at Santa Cruz Community Credit Union (2012-2015) to name a few. Having started his career at Bank of America in 1987 and navigating various positions within the corporate structure – from Chief of Staff to the Regional President to SVP of Commercial Real Estate Banking – Spearman garnered an insurmountable knowledge of the internal workings of the industry, ultimately driving enhanced consumer lending efforts.
Spearman looks forward to bringing this skill set to We Florida Financial to truly enhance the member relations in every aspect possible.
About We Florida Financial
We Florida Financial is a cooperatively owned, not-for-profit credit union with 45,000 members and over $600 million in assets. Founded in 1952 for the benefit of municipal employees in Broward County, We Florida Financial now serves individuals and small businesses in 46 Florida counties from Jacksonville to Key West. Currently ranked as one of the top credit unions in the region, We Florida Financial offers a full range of affordable deposit and loan products to meet the needs of our diverse communities. Funded and supported by We Florida Financial, the Foundation aims to improve the quality of life of those in their local underserved communities. Celebrating 70 years strong, together, We Got This. For more information, visit www.WeFloridaFinancial.com and www.WeGiveBackFL.org.
