Sen. Bill White’s Capitol Report for March 10, 2022

Senator Bill White’s Capitol Report for March 10, 2022

Legislation Springs Forward

With our legislative spring break scheduled next week, senators accelerated their efforts to spring more bills forward. I began the week by presenting Senate Bill 948 in committee and explaining the changes to probation outlined in the bill. One provision permits the Department of Corrections to use an evidence based assessment to determine which of the 120-day shock treatments would most benefit the offender, the structured cognitive behavioral intervention program or the institutional treatment program. This proposal also repeals the redundant Missouri post-conviction drug treatment program.

On March 8, I presented my Senate Concurrent Resolution 34 to include Newtonia Battlefields with Wilson’s Creek in the National Park Service. This resolution was filed at the behest of Missouri’s U.S. senators and our U.S. representative to mirror their legislation in Washington, D.C. I wrapped up the week by presenting Senate Bill 1090 in a committee hearing on March 10. This measure clarifies that DWI offenders must perform 30 days of community service that includes at least 240 hours of work. If the offenders were convicted of driving with an excessive blood alcohol content, they must perform 60 days of community service that includes at least 480 hours of work.

I’m pleased to report three of my proposals passed out of committee this week. Senate Bill 937 modifies the rules surrounding a change of venue, Senate Bill 671 establishes the Essential Caregiver Program and Senate Bill 882 is the military affairs omnibus bill.

Advocates Attend Legislative Days at the Capitol

On March 3, several members from Joplin’s Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council (HSTCC) were in Jefferson City to attend Planners’ Day at the Capitol. This southwest council is one of 19 regional planning commissions stationed across Missouri.

Senator White discusses economic development and transportation with HSTCC staffers Carrie Campbell, Madelyn Wood and Casey Lewis.

Right to Life advocates from across Missouri donned red t-shirts as they gathered in the Rotunda for a rally and met with legislators.

Dade County’s Dave Spiering and Neosho’s Donna Larson and Lori Ward join Sen. White, Jacob, Mary Rose and Carolyn Harris of Joplin and Webb City’s Jim Smith after the Right to Life Rally in the Rotunda.

Senator White visits with Sarcoxie’s Michelle Hall following her testimony at a hearing.

Members of the Coalition of Recovery Support Providers, Teddy Steen, Jennifer Harris and Carl Perkins, pose with Sen. White.

Senator White joins Carthage students Karlee Moss, Brooklyn Dolon-Mair, Kylie Sanchez and Morgan Polley who were at the Capitol for the Missouri School Board Association’s Student Showcase of Public School Choice.

Missouri State Teachers Association hosted its annual advocacy event on March 8.

Representative Bromley, Linda Uselmann, Gary Biddlecone, Sen. White, Jennifer Wagoner and Carlos Gumucio discuss the educational challenges and accomplishments in Carl Junction and Webb City schools.

Denise Norman, Sen. White, Aubry Kruse, Chrystal Boyt and Jim Wallace pose following their discussion of Neosho schools.

Jessica Wagner, Sen. White and Kelly Perkin talk about Jasper County R-5.

Senator White joins Dr. Jon Raegan and his wife, Shelia, who traveled from Neosho to participate in the Missouri Dental Association’s advocacy day.