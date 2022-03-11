Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. Hires Seasoned Professional to Augment Explosive Growth
Respected veteran of the auction industry, Lori Biechy, brings added depth to the Company
We are delighted to have her on our team and know she will have an immediate impact.”CLINTON, NJ, USA, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann is pleased to announce the hiring of Lori Biechy as Project and Marketing Manager. Nationally respected in the auction industry, she has worked on many levels learning the business from the ground up. Biechy is both a Licensed Real Estate Agent and Auctioneer. After an exhaustive search the Company immediately saw the capabilities of Ms. Biechy and offered her the position. “Lori has worked in various capacities of the real estate auction world including as an adjunct professor for Pennsylvania Auction Licensing Course and consequently brings a wealth of experience and talents to our Firm”, said Max Spann Jr., President, “we are delighted to have her on our team and know she will have an immediate impact.” “Lori’s reputation in the Auction Industry is first rate,” said Bob Dann, COO of Max Spann “We are thrilled to have her on board!”
— Max Spann Jr, President
With the challenges of the marketplace, Max Spann has transitioned into a largely on-line only bidding platform www.maxspann.com. Using the Best of Breed practices, this new format has been extremely popular with both sellers and buyers due to its convenience and ease of use. Over the past year and a half the company has successfully marketed hundreds of properties including major auctions for government entities such as Vernon, Trenton, Berkley Township and Ocean County. Following on the heels of this success are other major offerings in Penns Grove, Philadelphia, Atlantic City and New York.
For over 50 years, Max Spann has been an industry leader in providing competitive market services. Nationwide in scope it excels in all property types including distinctive homes, farms, development sites, commercial and muti-family as well as special use properties. For sellers it allows them to control the timing and terms under which they sell while achieving the gest market price. For buyers it allows them to quickly and efficiently buy real estate with the prolonged negotiations which can be a time consumer.
