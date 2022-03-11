D&B Engineers and Architects Working With Central NY Agencies To Aid Development Of Economic Opportunities In Rome, NY

Project Blue Crab, Redevelopment Construction Activities (circa 2020) Project Blue Crab, Redevelopment Construction Activities (circa 2020) Frank DeVita, Vice President, Investigation & Remediation, D&B Engineers and Architects

Project Blue Crab helps transform urban blight into economic opportunity in Rome, NY.

WOODBURY, NY, USA, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D&B Engineers and Architects (Woodbury, NY) has worked with a wide coalition of agencies to complete a key redevelopment project entitled Project Blue Crab in central New York State. Spearheaded by the Mohawk Valley Economic Development Growth Enterprises Corporation (EDGE) and Rome Community Brownfield Restoration Corporation (RCBRC), Project Blue Crab involved redevelopment and revitalization in the city of Rome, New York.

A D&B team, headed by Frank DeVita, Vice President of Investigation & Remediation, served as the environmental consultant during the redevelopment phase and was tasked with ushering the project through to completion in conformance with a NYSDEC-approved Site Management Plan and applicable NYSDEC guidance.

Project Blue Crab was designed to be the revitalization capstone to a decade-long, community-led brownfield redevelopment effort. It presented an opportunity to expand the region’s growing global footprint through strategic investment in the downtown core. Funded through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), the project centered on major redevelopment of the brownfield area surrounding the former Rome Cable Company which once occupied an 800,000-square-foot facility on the site. When the plant closed in 2003, the unoccupied, unused goliath of a building became yet another abandoned industrial property leaving a substantial environmental liability in the shadows of an urban footprint. This is an unfortunate and all too common occurrence in what is referred to as the “Rust Belt” across the United States.

However, a number of concerned groups with a shared a vision for a better future for the people of Rome partnered on this redevelopment initiative. One of the immediate project benefits enabled a local Rome company to occupy a 50,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and remain in Rome. This retained 30 jobs with plans to add another 30 jobs in the future.

The successful conclusion of this project represents a major win for the community. Roberto Angelicola, President of RCBRC commented, “No longer in the cruel shadow of industrial decay, hope is restored, and the rebuilding of this south Rome neighborhood will play a leading role in downtown Rome’s renaissance.”

Frank DeVita commented, “This is a very positive step forward, not just for upstate New York, but for the entire state and beyond. It serves as a sterling example of how urban blight can be transformed into economic opportunity, and D&B Engineers and Architects is proud to have worked with local groups to facilitate this transformation.”

