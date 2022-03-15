Cinema8 Brings New Data Age Interactive Videos & Gamification for More Traffic, More Delights

Cinema8 Interactive Video Cinema8 Interactive Video

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Videos are the backbone of much of learning, consuming information and sharing experiences today. Of late, the latest trend is to make interactive videos, where users can click and guide themselves, or buy stuff they see in the video, and much more. Cinema8 knows this is the next-generation of video marketing, and has launched its full set of tools and features to make creating interactive videos a breeze.They have been called the “super glue of videos” and “future of personalized learning”. Interactive videos are supposed to be the next evolution of the internet, along with Metaverse and AR/VR. Good news is, now anyone can create an interactive video with Cinema8 - from embedding links to social media, to actually advertising products with a click to buy right inside the moving frames. Even customer feedback with a simple ‘yes’ or ‘no’, or icons and cards with more information can be embedded. When it comes to education and training with interaction, the sky is the limit.The results seen by businesses who have used the marketing tools and features from Cinema8 have been outstanding. They have witnessed 44 % more viewing times, 3x more engagement, 10x higher click-through rates, and an 11 % rise in their ROI.But how does one go about making these rich, layered and complex interactive videos! Cinema8 understands the problem, and has created their unique drag-and-drop system for placing links, making layers, or embedding custom made widgets. Imagine a music video that embeds portions of lyrics in the video with cool graphical effects! And when a specific location is seen, a card reveals where the video was shot, with a link to explore the region!Cinema8 offers not only widgets, layers and dubbing tools for beginners, but also a full-fledged CSS/html/Java environment to allow complete control over video production for experts.“If you want your videos to catch more attention, get extended plays, and more traffic, then simply upload them on Cinema8 and make them interactive. It’s fast and easy, and you get ample ways to customize your content,” says a spokesperson from Cinema8.The feedback from marketing teams that used interactive and immersive videos for storytelling has been great. Over 95% of companies using interactive videos found them highly effective. The reasons are now obvious:Traditional marketing videos: Passive viewing, limited interaction (play, rewind, pause), few call to actions at the end, limited viewer data insights, short viewing times.Interactive Videos: Longer viewer engagement, long viewing times, augmented interaction, many calls to action, better viewer data insights, content segmentation.Another new thing is made possible by interactive videos – broader outreach and tapping of new audiences. A campaign can target a much broader set of users and get into potentially untapped segments. Gamification is the first word that comes to mind when the aim is to broaden the outreach, and Cinema8’s platform is ready for that. And even after the video has been seen, the marketing team can look at the choices and clicks made by the viewer and derive good insights and data for future action.After it’s all done, how does one manage and systematize interactive videos? Cinema8 is not just a tool to create interactive videos, but an entire hosting and managing platform with an Enterprise Tube available for running video channels. So the next time someone asks for an interactive video, head straight to Cinema8’s platform and experience the ease and effortless way one can make trend-setting videos right on the spot.

