Intermx Hires Tom O’Sullivan as Vice President of Sales
Key hire accelerates growth in population intelligence solutions
We’ve been in rapid growth mode over the past year, and I’m sure Tom will propel us to the next level.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intermx, the country’s premier population intelligence solutions company, announced today that Tom O’Sullivan has been hired as Vice President of Sales.
— Kym Frank
Intermx develops population mobility data and software solutions, featuring high-value analytics, insights, and tools, to help organizations make better, more confident decisions. Intermx is the leading provider of location-based population mobility solutions for the out-of-home advertising industry in the U.S. and is expanding its focus in industry verticals such as transportation and mobility planning, travel and tourism, retail, and real estate.
As the company’s VP of Sales, O’Sullivan will focus on expanding the organization’s footprint in radio, television, and retail. He will also help lead enterprise-level data partnerships between Intermx’s rich population movement database and other data providers and platforms.
“I am thrilled to join Intermx and help the company reach its full potential,” said O’Sullivan. “Intermx’s global location and mobility intelligence solutions are essential tools for a wide range of industries and organizations, and I can’t wait to start partnering with our customers to help them make better decisions using better data.”
Tom O’Sullivan is a proven AdTech and MarTech leader. Over the course of his career, Tom has developed partnerships with numerous Fortune 500 companies like General Motors, Colgate-Palmolive, Nestle Purina, and Heineken, to help increase the effectiveness and efficiency of cross-channel media spends. He brings deep experience in market research and analytics, with expert knowledge in audience planning, identity solutions, AI-based media optimization, and predictive analytics. His knowledge of the media buy-sell ecosystem, including advanced television and digital, is unparalleled. His previous roles include leadership positions at Nielsen Media, Symphony Advanced Media, Analytic Partners, 605, and TVision.
Kym Frank, Intermx’s Global CXO, stated, “Tom is an excellent addition to our growing team. We’ve been in rapid growth mode over the past year, and I’m sure Tom will propel us to the next level. We’re all looking forward to seeing where Tom will take us.”
About Intermx
Founded in 2017, Intermx operates at the intersection of people, time, and movement. The company provides population intelligence solutions to partners in advertising, government planning, tourism, transportation engineering, and retail. Powered by geospatial technology and exceptional data scientists, engineers, and UX experts, Intermx delivers a wide range of high-value mobility insights that provide historical, real-time, normative, and predictive intelligence about how people move that helps organizations make better, more confident decisions while preserving consumer privacy.
To learn more, please visit intermx.com
Kym Frank
Intermx
+1 646 499 2995
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn