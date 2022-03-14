Submit Release
News Search

There were 413 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,310 in the last 365 days.

Intermx Hires Tom O’Sullivan as Vice President of Sales

Key hire accelerates growth in population intelligence solutions

We’ve been in rapid growth mode over the past year, and I’m sure Tom will propel us to the next level.”
— Kym Frank
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intermx, the country’s premier population intelligence solutions company, announced today that Tom O’Sullivan has been hired as Vice President of Sales.

Intermx develops population mobility data and software solutions, featuring high-value analytics, insights, and tools, to help organizations make better, more confident decisions. Intermx is the leading provider of location-based population mobility solutions for the out-of-home advertising industry in the U.S. and is expanding its focus in industry verticals such as transportation and mobility planning, travel and tourism, retail, and real estate.

As the company’s VP of Sales, O’Sullivan will focus on expanding the organization’s footprint in radio, television, and retail. He will also help lead enterprise-level data partnerships between Intermx’s rich population movement database and other data providers and platforms.

“I am thrilled to join Intermx and help the company reach its full potential,” said O’Sullivan. “Intermx’s global location and mobility intelligence solutions are essential tools for a wide range of industries and organizations, and I can’t wait to start partnering with our customers to help them make better decisions using better data.”

Tom O’Sullivan is a proven AdTech and MarTech leader. Over the course of his career, Tom has developed partnerships with numerous Fortune 500 companies like General Motors, Colgate-Palmolive, Nestle Purina, and Heineken, to help increase the effectiveness and efficiency of cross-channel media spends. He brings deep experience in market research and analytics, with expert knowledge in audience planning, identity solutions, AI-based media optimization, and predictive analytics. His knowledge of the media buy-sell ecosystem, including advanced television and digital, is unparalleled. His previous roles include leadership positions at Nielsen Media, Symphony Advanced Media, Analytic Partners, 605, and TVision.

Kym Frank, Intermx’s Global CXO, stated, “Tom is an excellent addition to our growing team. We’ve been in rapid growth mode over the past year, and I’m sure Tom will propel us to the next level. We’re all looking forward to seeing where Tom will take us.”

About Intermx

Founded in 2017, Intermx operates at the intersection of people, time, and movement. The company provides population intelligence solutions to partners in advertising, government planning, tourism, transportation engineering, and retail. Powered by geospatial technology and exceptional data scientists, engineers, and UX experts, Intermx delivers a wide range of high-value mobility insights that provide historical, real-time, normative, and predictive intelligence about how people move that helps organizations make better, more confident decisions while preserving consumer privacy.

To learn more, please visit intermx.com

Kym Frank
Intermx
+1 646 499 2995
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Intermx Hires Tom O’Sullivan as Vice President of Sales

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.