Carbon County: Interstate 80 East Lane Restriction Postponed Until Monday

County: Carbon Municipality: East Side Borough and White Haven Borough Road name: Interstate 80 East Between: Exit 273 (PA 940) and Exit 274 (PA 534) Type of work: Bridge Repair Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: 24 Hours Restriction: There will be a 24-hour a day lane restriction in the eastbound direction for emergency bridge repair work. Please use caution when traveling through the work zone. Start date: 3/14/22 Est completion date: 3/25/22 Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update:This restriction was originally scheduled to begin today (March 11) but due to predicted inclement weather has been postponed until March 14.

