BNCM and GIGSBOSS forms Strategic Partnership with CCFI

BNCM and GIGSBOSS are pleased to announce its Strategic Partnership with CCFI to promote GIGSBOSS Freelance platform

GIGSBOSS aims to improve the economic well-being of communities across the world, and to reduce unemployment and poverty, by providing freelance and income opportunities, worldwide.” — CEO, Hatadi Shapiro

RENO, NEVADA, USA, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bounce Mobile Systems, Inc. (BNCM) and GIGSBOSS are pleased to announce that it has entered into a Strategic Partnership Agreement with Christian Church Fellowship International (CCFI) to promote GIGSBOSS.

GIGSBOSS is a platform that allows freelancers to submit their profiles and search for projects for free, and for customers to submit their projects and search for freelancers worldwide for free.

CCFI is a registered faith-based organization. CCFI currently has 101 churches across the Philippines and 9 international churches and missions in Australia, Cambodia, Canada, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Korea, Switzerland, Thailand, and Uganda with 380 pastors and over 1.5 million members worldwide.

CCFI is involved in various community projects and ministries– Education, Elderly Care, Employment, Feeding, Livelihood, Medical, Missions, Prison, Rehabilitation and Youth.

Bishop Pat Alfred L. Hermosilla, Head and General Bishop of CCFI states, “This partnership will enable CCFI to assist the communities and members it serves, many of whom are in the rural areas and with limited economic activities, with employment opportunities, both local and overseas, and unlimited income opportunities. We are happy to assist GIGSBOSS to achieve its goal of securing over 1 million freelancers worldwide within the next 2 years.”

BNCM and GIGSBOSS CEO, Hatadi Shapiro Supaat states, “We are extremely honored to have CCFI as our partner in our mission to improve the economic well-being of communities across the world and reduce unemployment and poverty by providing opportunities for freelancers to post their profiles for free, and the freedom to work anytime and anywhere, while enabling customers to post their projects and search for freelancers for free, and within their budgets.”

About Bounce Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTC: BNCM)

BNCM is an Asset Management Company that secures its assets by investing in companies with strong growth potentials, robust revenues, significant profits, proven track records, and promising business models with highly experienced management teams that will exceptionally qualify for quotation and/or listing to OTC and/or NASDAQ markets within the next 2 to 3 years. The growth of these companies will directly provide more employment opportunities to the communities, improve the economy of the country, and bring greater social change to humanity.

About GIGSBOSS

GIGSBOSS aims to improve the economic well-being of communities across the world. GIGSBOSS does so by offering opportunities to freelancers to post their profiles for free, and the freedom to work anytime and anywhere, while enabling customers to post their projects and search for freelancers worldwide for free, and within their budgets. GIGSBOSS aims to list on NASDAQ in the next 5 years.

About CCFI

Christian Church Fellowship International (CCFI) is a registered faith-based organization. CCFI currently has 101 churches across the Philippines and 9 international churches and missions in Australia, Cambodia, Canada, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Korea, Switzerland, Thailand, and Uganda with 380 pastors and over 1.5 million members worldwide.