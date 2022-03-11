Exclusive updates on the Czech Republic’s Helicopter Programmes at Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 2022

Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 2022

SMi Group reports: Insight into the Czech Republic’s helicopter programmes presented at the conference, taking place in May 2022, in Budapest, Hungary.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group’s Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 2022 conference is returning for its seventh successful year on the 18th and 19th May 2022 as a live and in person event in Budapest, Hungary.

As the only conference specialising in rotary systems in Central and Eastern Europe, this will be a unique opportunity to network with numerous leading Air Force and Helicopter Programme Managers.

For those interested in attending the conference, there is a £100 early bird offer expiring on 31st March 2022. Register at: www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/PR1

Featuring three expert speakers from the Czech Republic, this year's agenda will give delegates a comprehensive overview of the Czech Republic's helicopter programmes from an operational, multinational and development standpoint. The briefings include:

"An Update on the Procurement and Implementation of New Helicopter Technology Across the Czech Armed Forces"

• Preparation for the arrival of Uh-1Y and AH-1Z helicopter platforms intended to replace the Russian made Mi-24/35.

• The way ahead to keep the Mi-171Sh fleet serviceable and interoperable.

• Operational and training challenges of a small-scale fleet operator.

Presented by: Colonel Martin Jandourek, Commander 22nd Wing, Czech Air Force

"The Value of The Multinational Aviation Training Centre (MATC) In Maximising Interoperability"

• Widening the ‘spectrum of training’ delivered on new platforms.

• Evaluating the core efforts of the MATC to maximise V4 cooperation and interoperability.

• Improving the capabilities of participating forces through expert knowledge and scenario development.

• Evaluating the utility of tactical simulated training in enhancing pilot skills.

Presented by: Colonel Karel Valvoda, Director, The Multinational Aviation Training Center

"Developing Czech Military Capability Through Enhancing Rotary Wing Excellence"

• The role of the Force Development Division in coordinating the process of retraining and developing armed forces capabilities

• Overview of the recent Bell rotary platform procurement process

• How rotary advancements fit into the overall plan for developing Czech capability

• Challenges in regard to retraining on western rotary wing platforms

Presented by: Lieutenant Colonel Michal Linhart, Chief Senior Officer of Helicopter and Transport A/C Section, Czech Republic MOD

The conference will also welcome expert speakers from:

European Defence Agency Austria MoD, Croatian Air Force, DE&S, UK MoD, French Air and Space Force, German Army Aviation, German Federal Ministry of Defence, Lithuanian Air Force, NAHEMA, NATO Support and Procurement Agency, Polish Armed Forces, Romanian Air Force, Royal Canadian Air Force, Slovak Air Force, Slovenian Armed Forces, U.S. Army

For more information and the brochure, visit: www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/PR1

For sponsorship enquiries, please contact: Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk.

For media and marketing enquiries, please contact: Trizsa Ardael, on +44 (0) 20 7827 6086 or email mardael@smi-online.co.uk

Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe

18th – 19 May 2022

Budapest, Hungary

----------END----------

For sponsorship enquiries, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk.

For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.

