Allergy Diagnostics Market Demand Rises With Increasing Environmental Pollution

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increased occurrences of allergic diseases will propel the allergy diagnostics industry growth. The rise in allergy diseases has been attributed to increased environmental pollution from traffic and numerous industries. An allergic reaction is described as an abnormal immune system response to an allergen. Allergy diseases include anaphylaxis, allergic rhinitis (often referred to as "hay fever"), food allergies, skin allergies, and allergic asthma. Avoiding allergen is the most essential treatment for allergic disorders. As a result, proper allergy diagnosis is crucial for effective allergy treatment. Thus, the rise in the prevalence of allergic diseases will further support the growth of the global allergy diagnostics market.

The rise in the number of collaborations and partnerships among companies operating in the allergy diagnostics industry to invent new testing methods or improve existing ones is one of the allergy diagnostics market trends. For instance, PerkinElmer, Inc. and EverlyWell, Inc. announced a new partnership to accelerate innovation and accessibility of consumer-initiated health testing by bringing PerkinElmer's CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited lab facilities into EverlyWell's network of lab providers. PerkinElmer supplies the knowledge behind EverlyWell's panels for Lyme disease and food sensitivity testing, which are the first products to emerge from this collaboration. Both tests use dried blood spot testing, which has been used by doctors and hospitals for decades to identify disease biomarkers with just a few drops of blood. They were developed by board-certified medical geneticists at PerkinElmer Genomics and validated on the EUROIMMUN EUROBlotOne® and EUROIMMUN AnalyzerTM systems.

Major players covered in the global allergy diagnostics industry are BioMerieux SA, Danaher Corporation, HOB Biotech Group Corp. Ltd, HYCOR Biomedical, Lincoln Diagnostics Inc., Omega Diagnostics Group Plc, Siemens Healthineers AG, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc, PerkinElmer Inc. (Euroimmun AG), R-Biopharm AG, Alcon Laboratories, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, HollisterStier Allergy, NEOGEN Corporation, AESKU.GROUP GmbH, ACON Laboratories, Erba Group, and Astra Biotech GmbH.

The global allergy diagnostics market size is expected to grow from $4.62 billion in 2021 to $5.07 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.78%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The allergy diagnostic market is expected to reach $7.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.30%.

TBRC’s global allergy diagnostics market report is segmented by test type into in-vivo allergy tests, in-vitro allergy tests, by allergen into inhaled allergens, food allergens, drug allergens, by products into consumables, instruments, luminometers, by end-user into diagnostics laboratories, hospital-based laboratories, academic and research institutes.

