TPT Retirement Solutions goes live with Reporting as a Service solution from Opus Nebula

LONDON, UK, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TPT Retirement Solutions (TPT) is live on Opus Nebula’s Reporting as a Service® solution for production of its client reports. TPT and its clients are benefiting from re-designed reports, improved report content and greater production efficiency.

TPT undertook a selection process to identify the appropriate solution and partner organisation. Contracts were signed with Opus Nebula in November 2021 and TPT produced its client reports from the new system at the end of December 2021. Speed and ease of on-boarding are proven characteristics of the solution.

Nicolas Ashworth, Head of Investment Operations at TPT, commented: “On-boarding to Reporting as a Service has been a great experience. The expertise and flexibility within the Opus Nebula team made the on-boarding process quick and straight-forward, and the re-design of the reports and the automation of the production process has significantly improved the levels of service we can offer.”

Andrew Sherlock, Chief Executive Officer of Opus Nebula, said: “We are very pleased to have been selected by TPT Retirement Solutions. It was a pleasure to work with the TPT team and on-board their reporting to our SaaS reporting solution. We pride ourselves on the timeliness and cost-effectiveness of our Reporting as a Service solution. We are delighted that the inherent design of our model is attractive to TPT and this helps them achieve their service objectives and meet their business deadlines. Our solution allows investment firms of all sizes to deliver a world-class reporting service to their clients and investors, which is easy to implement, straight-forward to use, affordable, scalable and future-proofed.”

About Opus Nebula

Opus Nebula was founded in 2014 to deliver a cloud-based SaaS reporting solution to the global investment management industry. Opus Nebula has a single product, Reporting as a Service®.

Reporting as a Service provides investment firms, wealth managers and asset servicers with a world-class reporting solution without having the costly overhead of managing, maintaining and developing the reporting system themselves.

Reporting as a Service is hosted in the Microsoft Azure cloud for security, resilience and scalability. The “as a service” delivery model significantly shortens the elapsed time to go-live as well as reducing the on-going costs and risks.

The inherent flexibility and power of Reporting as a Service effortlessly produces and distributes best-in-class reports at scale.

For more information about Opus Nebula, please visit www.opus-nebula.com

About TPT Retirement Solutions

TPT Retirement Solutions is one of the leading workplace pension funds in the UK serving 2,600 organisations, 400,000 members and with c.£15 billion of assets under management. As an experienced workplace pensions provider, we have been keeping pensions simple, accessible and easy to understand for 75 years. By offering a range of products with a reliable and comprehensive service, we can cater for a variety of customers and their requirements. In this ever-changing world of pensions, we know that our experience and award-winning service brings valuable peace of mind to all our customers.

Read more about TPT Retirement Solutions by visiting: https://www.tpt.org.uk

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Andrew Sherlock, CEO, Opus Nebula, +44 (0)20 3239 7208, andrew.sherlock@opus-nebula.com

Henry Conner / Aidan Holloway, Edelman Smithfield, +44 (0) 7709 577073, tptretirementsolutions@edelmansmithfield.com