Compono acquisition leads to important new hire for idibu

idibu Richard Boswell

idibu is pleased to announce that Richard Boswell has joined the business as Sales Executive.

I’m sure his industry knowledge combined with business development and sales acumen is really going to help strengthen our team and shape idibu’s next chapter. I wish him luck in his new role.” — Gordon Webb, Head of Sales

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- idibu is pleased to announce that Richard Boswell has joined the business as Sales Executive.

Working with idibu’s Head of Sales, Gordon Webb, Richard will support idibu’s continued UK growth.

His appointment follows idibu recently being acquired by Compono - a software company providing intelligent solutions to hire, develop and engage people through data, science, and tech.

Bringing with him a wealth of industry experience, Richard has previously worked in recruitment as a Director at Jobsworth and a Business Development Manager at LogicMelon.

Head of Sales, Gordon Webb, shares “I’m really pleased to welcome Richard to the idibu team. I’m sure his industry knowledge, combined with business development and sales acumen is really going to help strengthen our team and shape idibu’s next chapter. I wish him luck in his new role.”

Richard’s focus at idibu will be helping smaller agencies develop strong candidate pools, whilst maximising efficiency through online advertising. His enthusiasm, ambition and personal approach make him a great cultural fit for idibu.