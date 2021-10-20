Solar panels Storm4 logo

Storm4 finds 72% of women working in tech report being outnumbered by men and data shows that women are making up just 30% of CleanTech professionals

The majority of hiring strategies are weighted towards years of experience and most women simply don’t have as deep roots in the CleanTech industry.” — Amanda hall, CEO, Summit Nanotech

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With data from the National Science Foundation illustrating that more women than ever are earning STEM degrees, there are still concerning statistics surrounding gender inequality in tech.

Not only are fewer women choosing careers in technology than their male counterparts, females who do work in the sector report feeling outnumbered by men in meetings by a ratio of 2:1.

A huge 83% of women starting up tech businesses report having used their own personal capital, which equates to females being four times less likely to gain venture capital than men when founding a tech company of their own.

With figures suggesting that gender equal businesses can increase GDP by 35%, Storm4 explores some of the specific obstacles experienced by women in CleanTech, including male-dominated workplaces, gender-related discrimination, and a lack of representation in its latest report.

Storm4 delves into the stance of females in CleanTech regarding financing, demographics, and their status within the sector and includes comprehensive CleanTech DE&I statistics, exclusive insights from female founders and tips for hiring a diverse workforce.

Storm4 are leaders in global GreenTech recruitment, connecting organisations with senior talent to drive their mission of a sustainable future. With institutional backing from Puffin Point Investments, the company has over $3m in Series A funding to disrupt the GreenTech recruitment market. Their highly specialised teams cover key GreenTech skillsets across C-Suite in Product Management, Engineering, Sales, Marketing and Data & Analytics. They are a leading provider of GreenTech-focused information to clients for market compensation and best practice in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, hiring and retention.