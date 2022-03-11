Congressional District 2 Heating Up in South Jersey
Congressional Candidates Van Drew, Pignatelli. Primary could be deciding factor.LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We got to discuss some very key points with Mr. Pignatelli today. Since his interview with InsiderNJ, his recognition level seems to have exploded. We also had the chance to speak with some voters within Atlantic, Cumberland and Ocean Counties who's opinions, of the upcoming District 2 of New Jersey elections, may surprise you.
Ukraine:
First and foremost on everyone’s mind is the war happening within Ukraine. Pignatelli goes on to tell us what Russia is doing to Ukraine is against all rights of humanity. “We don’t want to end up in a war ourselves so instead of instituting a “no fly” zone throughout all of Ukraine, we should only institute a “no fly” zone in the western parts of Ukraine where the Russians are currently not flying anyway. This will also let Russia know if they truly want a war we are prepared for it. I believe the Russian generals are against an all out world war and I don’t foresee anything coming out of it. However, it will definitely contribute to ending the war with Ukraine faster.”
Supporting the Middle Class:
Sometimes in order to support the middle class, one would have to directly contribute to the high or low class. Mr. Pignatelli discussed with us that very situation. “We are currently in the midst of converting our energy to a more global and environmental friendly energy. Many people talk about using electric and solar mainly. However, what about hydro and wind?” Mr. Pignatelli is all for the change but believes it should be done more gradually over time. “We need to keep gas prices down. We have to find a bi-partisan solution that everyone will benefit from in regards to paying at the pump. Not only that, if we feel wind, hydro, electric, and/or solar energy will do us better, we should get started on these projects. These projects will help create more jobs while directly resulting in more energy efficient and environmentally friendly energy.”
Voter Opinions:
There have been lots of talks in regards to the upcoming primary election. InsiderNJ has even reported “the new map makes the district more Republican than it had been.” So it’s feasible to say whoever wins the Republican primary could very well be this district’s representative. For this we had to get the voters' opinions, which may come as a surprise to most. “Us farmers have never truly had a voice. As much as we don’t like the thought of Climate Change it affects us severely. Mr. Pignatelli has shown his support to help us(farmers) out with income problems, based on climate change,” stated Molly Grenier with Jersey Girl Farm located in Cumberland County.
“When Jeff switched parties, you could tell he was Trump’s puppet. Trump would tell him what to do and he would do it without question. We need leaders, not followers. We need our leaders to be able to think on their feet. Jeff has proven he is a very charismatic man on many levels but lacks the ambition. I believe he will find out in this year’s election there are many more Democrats and Republicans that would like to see him step down,”stated Jacob Silvers from Atlantic County.
“Pignatelli is young. I believe 33. He definitely has the potential to transform into a great leader for us. However, is he ready now? I don’t know, but if he gets in, he will continue to get better. His heart is in the right place, he is honest, and his policies make sense to both Democrats and Republicans. Sometimes there’s a lot more to politics than just doing what’s right though,” explained Anthony DeAngelo from Ocean County.
Facing Realistic Facts:
Pignatelli is still generally a newcomer to politics. When faced with realistic facts Mr. Pignatelli doesn’t seemed too concerned. All county GOP parties within the 2nd District have turned their backs towards him, not allowing him to even be in discussions for the county endorsements. Some bluntly ignored numerous communication attempts by Pignatelli and his campaign while others said he could not be consider due to technicalities. When asked about the county GOP parties not wanting to cut ties with Van Drew, Pignatelli only admittedly replied “ Some people are afraid of change. They see what they want to see and nothing can change their mind.” Pignatelli also advised the county GOP parties to not be so “narrowly minded” when considering future candidates.
In conclusion, whatever happens in the upcoming elections we will continue to watch Pignatelli’s moves as he seems to inevitably be gaining steam and will continue on in great succession.
Erik Stewart
Independent Journalist
