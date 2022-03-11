Submit Release
News Search

There were 959 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,588 in the last 365 days.

CryptoWorld Conference Miami NFT Week 2022 Present the 'MoonWalker' NFT 21 Founders Collection on Open Sea

CryptoWorldCon the Largest Conference Focused on Blockchain, Crypto, NFT, Metaverse Will Be Happening in Miami

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With less than 21 days awayCryptoWorldCon in collaboration with Miami owns NFT local artist Hexmentor, who is behind the first collection of "The Moon Walker". Created 21 pieces as an exclusive edition for CryptoWorldCon for their NFT 21 Founders pass, the most exclusive VIP PASS for the event, an all-inclusive experience design for "la crème de la crème", only 21 personalized passes that grants an all-access pass to every corner of the event, including the backstage, whereas an NFT 21 Founders you can spend your time living the experience with all the speakers between conferences, and have a one in a lifetime opportunity to live a complete integrated experience of the CryptoWorldCon Event. Including a dedicated concierge service that ensures the VIP Pass holders as an out-of-this-world experience that will exceed expectations.

For launching the 21 "Moon Walker" NFT, they have prepared that the #1 of the 21 exclusive editions will be auctioned through the Open Sea platform with a starting price of $2,597,53 including all the benefits of the NFT's 21 founder Pass, while the remaining 20 pieces will be at the price of the VIP Pass of $9,999 as shown on their website.

CryptoWorldCon is fulfilling its promise of becoming, the mega-conference/trade show of the year for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies focused on cutting-edge schemes and trends in the blockchain market, with an A-List of speakers from around the globe and high-profile individuals, companies, investors, and organizations that will create an international impact, converting Miami into the epicenter of the blockchain and cryptocurrency community.

Creating a positive impact on the community. CryptoWorldCon has opened its door to Heroes Unmasked a local nonprofit organization based in Southwest Florida to be present at their event supporting their cause of rendering aid to all children who are unwell, bringing joy and happiness to Hospitals and residential homes throughout Florida. CryptoWorldCon is working towards creating a game-changing experience, the entire event is going to be filled with different activities that will further improve the knowledge and network experience of the Attendees. Presenting a careful selection of speakers designed to spice up the CWC discussion panels, conferences, workshops, making the entire event a very engaging interaction with a variety of value-added strategies, opportunities, and mentoring for the attendees.

CryptoWorldCon is the go-to event of 2022, and for startups looking for investors and strategic partners, this is the place to be. Don't miss the opportunity to be present and participate in the most important blockchain & cryptocurrency event of the year. Be part of the game-changing community that is creating a social and economic impact in the world.

For more information regarding this event please go to their website www.cryptoworldcon.com

Media Company: Moonwalker USA INC. / Source CryptoWorldCon

Media Name: JC luna / Hexmentor

Media Phone: 305.506.0800

Media Email: mail@cryptoworldcon.com

Media URL: www.cryptoworldcon.com

jc luna
moonwalker usa inc
+1 3055060800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

CryptoWorld Conference Miami NFT Week 2022 Present the 'MoonWalker' NFT 21 Founders Collection on Open Sea

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.