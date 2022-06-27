MoonWalker.club Success and adoption with the Best NFT Collection
EINPresswire.com/ -- MoonWalker.club A brand for the Metaverse by the community and for the community
For those who don't know, MoonWalkers.club is a collection of 8,888 unique NFTs, with categories like accessories, facial LED features, backgrounds, and more.
Currently, Moonwalker.club NFTs have not yet been minted, right now you can be part of the exclusive NFT community, the project plans to go out at ETH 0.01. on different dates and with different allocations
The project has been high on the radar of enthusiastic investors; the project will sell a block of 1000 exclusive one-off NFT pieces as a Genesis Collection to the OG Whitelist
MoonWalker.club will be an asset on the ETH chain. The founders of the entire project have an intuitive vision for the future of the project, creating artistic value in the NFT market while incorporating the value of a luxury brand and victory in the Metaverse attracting new stakeholders to the ecosystem.
By applying Web3 concepts to its existing system, the project will allow users to use their MWC avatar in different applications.
We will start with exclusive collaborations of streetwear, Art Toy Figures, NFT Airdrop of different collections, Art, Games, Digital Comics, Energy and Alcoholic Drinks, Live Events, starting in December with An Exclusive NFTFEST Party in Miami.
Real world extensions and much more to be revealed over time.
The community at MWC enables a new genre of media that the world hasn't yet seen, and we need to explore together, A New Cultural Marketing.
An investment in MWC will not only deliver value to users in the form of NFTs; will produce many more values. Thanks to the artistic sense of the developers, the richness of NFTs has been recognized through positive reviews throughout the community. With the extensive list of benefits offered by the project, MWC can expect to change the NFT market and the accompanying Web3 space.
An MWC is your BADGE in the Metaverse, a universe that we will build together.
The Space is a corner of WEB 3.0 where art and community merge to create a New Collective Culture. The lines between the physical and digital worlds are being redrawn and the rules are being rewritten.
You can join the Exclusive Whitelist...
For more information please go to their website https://moonwalker.club/
Media Company: Moonwalker Labs. / Source MoonWalker.club
Media Name: JC luna / Hexmentor
Media Phone: 305.506.0800
Media Email: founder@moonwalker.us
jc luna
For more information please go to their website https://moonwalker.club/
