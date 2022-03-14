Neil Willis Promoted to Partner at Strattam Capital
EINPresswire.com/ -- Strattam Capital, a private equity firm that invests in founder-led, independent technology companies across North America, today announced the promotion of Neil Willis to Partner. Mr. Willis joined Strattam in 2019 and has developed and led platform investments in MHC and Intellect, as well as numerous add-on acquisitions.
“One of the easiest decisions to make is to elect someone to partner when they are already performing successfully as one,” said Strattam Chairman Bill Pade. “Neil is an outstanding individual, and we are very pleased to formally welcome him to the Strattam partnership.”
Mr. Willis currently sits on the boards of HireRoad, Intellect, MHC, and Trax.
“Neil has been an instrumental part of our journey to becoming a global provider of end-to-end hiring solutions. This included sourcing and executing two key critical acquisitions within an aggressive time frame. As a member of our board, Neil has served as a trusted adviser and guide on our journey,” said Otto Berkes, CEO of HireRoad. “In his well-deserved new role, Neil will be able to do even more of what he’s so great at doing: helping businesses achieve their full potential.”
“Neil has been a great partner to MHC of the last two and a half years. He is a big picture strategist who is also able to quickly analyze and interpret detailed information,” said Gina Armada, CEO of MHC. “We appreciate Neil’s passion and dedication.”
Prior to joining Strattam, Neil spent four and a half years in the TMT group at GTCR in Chicago, where he was a Vice President. Before joining GTCR, he was an Associate at Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in New York. Neil earned his B.A. in Economics from Dartmouth College where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa with high-honors and his M.B.A. from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania where he graduated as a Palmer Scholar.
About Strattam
Strattam Capital invests in founder-led, independent, B2B software and technology companies across North America. We believe in aligning with founders and CEOs before signing, via our Five-Point Plan process to allow execution with purpose, excitement, and efficiency. Headquartered in Austin, TX, we connect companies with the people, process, and scale needed to reach their potential. For more information, visit Strattam.com.
