Action Title Research Raises $30 Million from Strattam Capital

The investment by Strattam will allow us to accelerate our expansion to other states while providing advanced solutions to title professionals.”GLEM ROCK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Action Title Research, a technology-based search solution for the title insurance market, today announced a $30 million investment from Strattam Capital. With more than 750 customers, Action Title Research will leverage this investment to further automate and digitize the U.S. real estate landscape, driving geographic expansion and fueling product growth.
— Chris Blum, CEO of Action Title Research
Action Title Research’s proprietary workflow software platform enables faster and more reliable title research results, addressing a multi-billion-dollar market for search services nationwide within the $20+ billion U.S. title insurance industry . The purpose-built solution processes title orders leveraging SmartSearch functionality to solve the challenging “last mile” data complexity at the county level. The SmartSearch platform utilizes proprietary workflow software and data gathering interfaces and services to address varying search requirements, public record access and local infrastructure, enabling the title agency to replace historically manual and cumbersome processes with automated workflows and faster turn-times.
“With more than 1.1 million searches complete, our customers expect comprehensive, quick, and accurate search at scale,” said Chris Blum, CEO of Action Title Research. “The investment by Strattam will allow us to accelerate our expansion to other states while providing advanced solutions to title professionals.”
Founded in 2003 by Chris Blum and Scott O’Neill, Action Title Research is uniquely situated as a technology leader in the real estate market. Action Title Research’s superior customer service and responsiveness, a better technology workflow including robust integrations with title production software providers, and market-leading accuracy have driven impressive growth. More and more underwriters are turning to Action Title Research for help navigating the fragmented landscape of their current markets, highlighting their confidence in Action Title Research’s accuracy and consistency.
“We’re excited to partner with Chris, Scott and the Action Title Research team”, said Bob Morse, Managing Partner, Strattam Capital. “With its differentiated software-based approach and success entering new geographies, we believe Action Title Research is poised for tremendous growth. We are passionate about working with founders who have built great businesses and, together with Chris and Scott, look forward to continuing to open new markets and deliver better solutions.”
About Action Title Research
Action provides a proven, technology-driven process to title research and public-records analysis. Our innovative systems and processes ensure consistent quality and fast delivery. Solutions can be tailored to fit your agency workflow. For more information, visit https://actiontitleresearch.com/
About Strattam Capital
Strattam Capital invests in founder-led independent B2B software and technology companies across North America. We believe in aligning with founders and CEOs before signing, via our Five-Point Plan process to allow execution with purpose, excitement, and efficiency. Headquartered in Austin, TX, we connect companies with the people, process and scale needed to reach their potential. For more information, visit Strattam.com
