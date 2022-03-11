Williston Barracks // DUI arrest in Jericho

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1001433

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 03/10/2022 @ 1845 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Browns Trace Rd, Jericho Center

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Stephen White

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time White was pulled over for an observed speeding violation on Browns Trace Rd. in the vicinity of Nashville Road. While on the traffic stop White displayed indicators of alcohol consumption and impairment. He was subsequently arrested without incident and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks where he was processed and later released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/31/2022 @ 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.