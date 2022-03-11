Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,029 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,709 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks // DUI arrest in Jericho

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A1001433

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Sgt. Mike Kamerling                          

STATION:    St. Albans                

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 03/10/2022 @ 1845 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Browns Trace Rd, Jericho Center

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Stephen White                                                   

AGE:  23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time White was pulled over for an observed speeding violation on Browns Trace Rd. in the vicinity of Nashville Road. While on the traffic stop White displayed indicators of alcohol consumption and impairment. He was subsequently arrested without incident and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks where he was processed and later released.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  03/31/2022 @ 0815 hours            

COURT: Chittenden

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Williston Barracks // DUI arrest in Jericho

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.