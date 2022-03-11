Williston Barracks // DUI arrest in Jericho
STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1001433
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 03/10/2022 @ 1845 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Browns Trace Rd, Jericho Center
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Stephen White
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time White was pulled over for an observed speeding violation on Browns Trace Rd. in the vicinity of Nashville Road. While on the traffic stop White displayed indicators of alcohol consumption and impairment. He was subsequently arrested without incident and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks where he was processed and later released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/31/2022 @ 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.