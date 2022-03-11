Honest Taco Opens in Uptown Dallas - Gluten-Free and Organic Tacos, Bowls, & Cocktails

Chilean Tacos on corn tortillas, from Honest Taco

Introducing organic, accommodating, chef-crafted tacos, bowls, breakfast, and cocktails to Uptown Dallas

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Honest Taco, a brand new concept featuring health-conscious, sustainable, fully gluten-free tacos and bowls, is now open in Uptown Dallas.

From Hospitality Inspirado, the restaurant group behind Hugo’s Invitados and Lost Colony, Honest Taco’s menu is the latest masterstroke from Hospitality Inspirado’s Executive Chef Natalio Charles, with thoughtfully fresh twists on street tacos, bowls, breakfast, and organic craft cocktails.

But Honest Taco is not just about the ingredients they use, but the ones they don’t: Honest Taco is 100% gluten, soy, and nut-free. “We want anyone with a food allergy to feel completely comfortable at Honest Taco,” says Matt Whiteley, Hospitality Inspirado’s Director of Brands.

In addition to being fully gluten, nut and soy free, Honest Taco offers a wide range of dairy-free, egg-free, vegetarian, vegan, paleo, and keto menu options, all of which are clearly marked on the menu. As Executive Chef Natalio Charles puts it, “this is a place for everyone.”

As the first Honest Taco, the West Village location will also act as a flagship “Test Kitchen” for future locations, where Chef Natalio and his team can continue to experiment with seasonal fresh ingredients and techniques, with evolving culinary concoctions for guests to enjoy.

The menu begins with breakfast (which will be available in full soon, but there’s already a pair of all-day breakfast options), followed by starters like the avocado hummus and brie cheese bites. There are also classic taqueria sides including guacamole, queso, and elote.

Then, it’s onto the main course: the tacos and bowls. Each taco features a unique protein and accouterments, and can be made with your choice of corn or egg-white tortillas. The bowls are brimming with various grains and greens, and can be topped with the protein of your choice (such as steak, salmon, vegan picadillo, or lean pork).

Every dish is clearly marked with indicators of the various dietary needs they meet—which, in addition to being a fully gluten, soy, and nut free environment—include keys for dairy-free, egg-free, vegetarian, vegan, keto, and paleo.

An indication of the restaurant’s lively spirit, the menu is full of winkingly playful names, from the TrueBird (grilled chicken taco) and Baby Cabbages (brussels sprouts), to bowls like the Keto Bandito (a decidedly keto-friendly option) and the Quinoanderful (say it out loud).

Not to be outdone, everything on Honest Taco’s bar menu is made with premium organic spirits, fresh fruits, and pure agave nectar. Seasonal specialty cocktails will also be available.

Honest Taco will be joined in West Village by the second location of its sister concept, Hugo’s Invitados, scheduled to open later this spring.

Honest Taco is open daily. Current hours: Sunday-Thursday 11am-10pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-11pm.

HonestTacos.com | 3699 McKinney Avenue, Ste 307, Dallas, TX 75204

For media inquiries: press@hospitalityinspirado.com, matt.whiteley@hospitalityinspirado.com