Expansive new Fresh-Tex concept Hugo's Lost Colony now open in Highland Village

No Embargo adults-only patio

From the team behind Hugo's Invitados comes a new guest-inspired concept featuring fresh twists on Tex-Mex, expansive dining, bars, patios, live music, & more.

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX, USA, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the team behind Hugo’s Invitados, the elevated fresh Mexican restaurant in Las Colinas, comes Hugo’s Lost Colony, a brand new concept featuring fresh twists on Tex-Mex fare, flavorful margaritas, and expansive patios.

Inspired by the exotic, sun-soaked locales of the Riviera Maya, Hugo’s Lost Colony features a multitude of distinct dining areas for guests to explore, enjoy, and escape from the everyday.

Hugo’s Lost Colony comes from the Hospitality Inspirado restaurant group—the same creative and culinary teams behind Hugo’s Invitados in Las Colinas, which is opening a second location opening in Dallas’ West Village in spring 2022.

Executive Chef Natalio Charles designed the menu, which features fresh twists on Tex-Mex: scratch-made enchiladas, fajitas, bowls, fried calamari, pork belly charro beans, and more.

The menu is largely gluten-free, with multiple options for dairy-free and vegan guests as well. A robust weekend brunch, including dishes like the impossible meat vegan potato hash, steak chile relleno, breakfast enchiladas, and four flavors of bacon, is also available 10am-3pm on Saturdays and Sundays, which includes $5 brunch cocktails as well.

Hugo’s Lost Colony will open in two phases. Phase I is now open, and includes multiple themed indoor dining areas, a large bar named “Bar Tulum”, a large family-friendly patio called "The Back Porch", two covered private casitas, and an adults-only live music patio called “No Embargo."

Work on Phase II, “La Zona”, is set to begin in earnest, and will include multiple additional outdoor areas, including a live music stage, a fresh craft cocktail bar, additional covered casitas, and a family-friendly patio/play area affectionately called “Stowaway Bay.”

With the same dedication to guest-inspired service as its sister concept Hugo’s Invitados, the guest experience will be at the forefront of Hugo’s Lost Colony’s mission to serve, celebrate, and offer unique escapes from the everyday.

Hugo’s Lost Colony is open daily: Monday-Thursday 11am-11pm, Friday 11am-midnight, Saturday 10am-midnight, and Sunday 10am-11pm.

HugosLostColony.com | @HugosLostColony | 2420 Justin Road, Highland Village, TX 75077

For media inquiries: press@hospitalityinspirado.com

For private event inquiries: events@hugoslostcolony.com