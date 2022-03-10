Former West Linn Police Department Sergeant Charged with Official Misconduct

Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced today that former West Linn Police Department Sergeant Tony Reeves has been charged with Official Misconduct in the First Degree related to Reeves’s 2017 investigation of Michael Fesser. The charges were filed in Multnomah County, and an arraignment date has not been set.

The matter was referred to the Oregon Department of Justice (DOJ) in 2021 by Clackamas County District Attorney John Wentworth to conduct an independent review of previously completed investigations. DOJ investigators and prosecutors from its Criminal Division reviewed voluminous materials generated in numerous prior investigations of this matter, including investigations by the FBI, the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, the previous Clackamas County District Attorney, the West Linn Police Department, the Portland City Auditor, the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries, and civil litigants. The FBI previously declined to prosecute for any federal criminal violations.

Oregon DOJ will not be filing any additional state criminal charges related to this matter.