ST Johnsbury/ Stolen Trailer

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4001542

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Jason Haley                    

STATION:  VSP St Johnsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 03/10/2022, Between 0330 and 0500 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5 N, Fairlee

VIOLATION: Larceny

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown                                             

 

VICTIM: Donald Duling

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a trailer stolen from Fairlee Feed, located at 254 US Route 5 N in the town of Fairlee, VT. Trooper spoke with Duling, who advised sometime between 0330 hours and 0500, an 18-foot Five Star Series, Car Hauler trailer was stolen off the property. Duling advised he had posted about the stolen trailer on Facebook which had been shared throughout the local area. At approximately 1219 hours, Duling received notice that the stolen trailer was parked at the Bradford Park and Ride. Vermont State Police met with Duling who confirmed the trailer was his. Although Duling recovered the stolen trailer, Vermont State Police are asking anyone with information regarding the stolen trailer is asked to contact Trooper Jason Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks 802-222-4680.

 

