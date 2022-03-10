ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (March 11-14) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – A limited number of freeway restrictions are scheduled this weekend (March 11-14) for improvement projects in the Phoenix area, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes as needed and use caution while the following restrictions are in place:

Westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to three lanes (right lane closed) between State Route 51 and Cave Creek Road in the north Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday (March 13) for pavement maintenance. Northbound State Route 51 ramp to westbound Loop 101 closed. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Cave Creek Road closed. DETOUR : While the northbound SR 51 ramp to westbound Loop 101 is closed, drivers can exit to northbound Black Mountain Boulevard and use westbound Deer Valley Road to southbound Seventh Street to reach Loop 101. Drivers also can exit northbound SR 51 to westbound Union Hills Drive and northbound Seventh Street to reach Loop 101. Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

Miller Road underpass at Interstate 10 in Buckeye closed to all traffic from 9 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 14) for removal of older bridge sections. DETOUR : The I-10 on- and off-ramps at Miller Road will remain open but drivers who normally would use the underpass to travel beneath I-10 will need to use detour routes via Watson and Yuma roads or use SR 85 to westbound Broadway Road (to access areas south of I-10). Note : I-10 will be narrowed to one lane in both directions between Verrado Way and Watson Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (March 12) for widening project.

in Buckeye (March 14) for removal of older bridge sections. : The I-10 on- and off-ramps at Miller Road will remain open but drivers who normally would use the underpass to travel beneath I-10 will need to use detour routes via Watson and Yuma roads or use SR 85 to westbound Broadway Road (to access areas south of I-10). : (March 12) for widening project. Northbound State Route 51 ramp to eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) in northeast Phoenix closed overnight from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 14) for removal of temporary barrier wall. DETOUR: Drivers on northbound SR 51 can consider exiting to eastbound Union Hills Drive and using northbound Tatum Boulevard to reach Loop 101.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.