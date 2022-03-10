Submit Release
News Search

There were 994 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,633 in the last 365 days.

Work begins to replace SR 79 bridge at Gila River in Florence

Proposed bridge over Gila River on SR 79

FLORENCE - The Arizona Department of Transportation has begun a project to replace the State Route 79 bridge over the Gila River in Florence, using an innovative process that will minimize traffic restrictions and delays.

ADOT is using an accelerated bridge construction technique that will involve building the new bridge in two halves on either side of the existing structure, then sliding the sections into place. New piers will be constructed under the existing bridge to support the new structure as part of a process that will keep the bridge open while construction crews can work with only minimal disruption to traffic on SR 79. 

The new bridge will include one lane in each direction. Unlike the existing structure, the new one will include 8-foot shoulders and a protected pedestrian walkway on the bridge’s west side. 

The $22.1 million project is expected to take about 18 months. During construction, drivers should expect a reduced speed limit but few other lane restrictions or delays. Also, some oversized vehicles may need to use an alternate route. For safety purposes, pedestrians, bicyclists and offroad vehicles are asked to stay out of the work zone in the riverbed and use an alternate route.

Both lanes of traffic will remain open until the bridge halves are slid into place. That will require two weekends in which the bridge is restricted to a single lane, and a temporary traffic signal will allow only one direction of traffic to flow at a time.

For more information, please visit the SR 79 bridge replacement project page

You just read:

Work begins to replace SR 79 bridge at Gila River in Florence

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.