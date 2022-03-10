New hunter education instructor training offered in Pocatello on March 16

If you are a safe and responsible rifle or archery hunter, if you like sharing your knowledge and skills with youth and others new to the sport, if you have a passion about being an ethical and safe hunter, you might consider becoming an Idaho hunter or bowhunter education instructor!

Idaho Fish and Game’s Southeast Region will be holding a New Instructor Orientation on Wednesday, March 16, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This free orientation will be held at the Southeast Region office located at 1345 Barton Road in Pocatello. Pizza and snacks will be provided!

Instructor orientations outline how to organize a class, select meeting sites, order supplies, and get students registered and certified. Participants also learn how to use the hunter education curriculum and how to teach using various effective methods and styles. Hunter and bowhunter education instructors are volunteers, however, they are able to earn unique awards through the instructor incentives program.

Before becoming a certified instructor, a candidate must be able to pass a background check and will be paired with an experienced instructor when teaching for the first time.

If you wish to participate in the upcoming New Instructor Orientation, please RSVP by calling Volunteer Services Coordinator Tessa Atwood at 208-232-4703 or by emailing her at tessa.atwood@idfg.idaho.gov. Those who cannot attend this orientation but wish to participate in a future training can be placed on a waiting list.

Truly, the heart of Idaho’s hunter/bow hunter education program is the corps of dedicated volunteers who provide the instruction and mentoring. Make a difference to the future of hunting in Idaho—become a bowhunter or hunter education instructor today!