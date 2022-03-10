Submit Release
March 10, 2022 - Former Sheriff's Deputy Pleads Guilty to Internet Solicitation of a Minor

FORMER SHERIFF’S DEPUTY PLEADS GUILTY TO INTERNET SOLICITATION OF A MINOR

Richmond, VA -- Former Loudoun County Sheriff’s Deputy Dustin Ryan Amos, 33, of Herndon, was found guilty today in Loudoun County Circuit Court on one felony count of using a communications system to solicit a minor. Attorney General Jason Miyares made the announcement after Circuit Court Judge Fisher accepted Amos’ guilty plea. Amos will be sentenced on June 13th.

“Sexual predators who victimize children must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I am grateful that law enforcement was able to catch this individual and my office was able to successfully prosecute before he physically acted on his despicable behavior. My office has zero tolerance for anyone who tries to harm children and we will continue to go after and prosecute these criminals,” said Attorney General Miyares.

Evidence presented in court revealed that then Deputy Amos used the internet application, “Whisper” to engage in sexually charged conversations with an undercover detective posing as a 15-year-old girl.

Amos admitted to discussing sexual acts he wished to engage in with the minor even after she told him she was fifteen. He also sent photos of himself in uniform from the facility he worked at as a Sheriff’s Deputy in Loudoun County. Amos pled guilty to the charge brought against him and will be required to register as a sex offender once he is released from prison.

This case was investigated by the Virginia State Police, as part of the Northern Virginia – D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force, which originally chatted with Deputy Amos. Assistant Attorney General Cynthia Paoletta of Attorney General Miyares’ Computer Crime Section is prosecuting the case on behalf of the Commonwealth, with cooperation from the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

 

