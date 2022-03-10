Submit Release
Senator Taddeo's Statement On “Stop Woke Act” Passage, Video Attached

FLORIDA, March 10 - Tallahassee —

Senator Annette Taddeo today released a statement on the Senate passage of the “Stop Woke Act”. A bill that censors teachings in schools and the workplace which are “divisive” or “harmful”.

Senator Taddeo had this to say: “Florida desperately needs leadership. This bill is not what our state needs, what we need is leadership and courage to stand up against these outrageous bills meant to appease an extremist base. We need to stand up for the right side of history. The ‘Freest State in the Nation’ is now so free that we’re censoring discussions concerning race in schools and the workplace. As a small business owner, I have pointed out the many ways this bill will make our state less competitive for corporations looking to do work here. And as a mother with a daughter in public school, I am scared that our children won’t be learning factual history because we know that those who fail to learn history are doomed to repeat it.”

See video here.

