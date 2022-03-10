Ari Zoldan, Josh Cary sign media partnership with Bitcoin 2022, Miami, Florida
Conference to attract over 35,000 NFT and cryptocurrency enthusiastsNEW YORK, NY, USA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BTC Media, LLC, the company behind Bitcoin 2022, announced a media partnership with Quantum Media Group, LLC.
Aimed at accelerating hyperbitcoinization and pushing cryptocurrency even further into the mainstream, Bitcoin 2022 will be a four-day exhibition held over 500,000 square feet. The event will be held from April 6 to 9 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Florida. There will be a wide range of content across several programming categories, and over 450 speakers presenting on all things cryptocurrency.
“We are thrilled to be a part of the biggest conference of its kind,” Quantum Media Group CEO Ari Zoldan says. “The conference will bring together the best of the best, and we are delighted to be a part of that community.”
Some of the features include El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, U.S. Sen. Cynathia Lummis, Cathie Wood, Andrew Yang, Jordan Peterson, and Michael Saylor.
“We are looking forward to having Ari Zoldan and the team from Quantum Media Group provide coverage at our upcoming event,” said George Mikhail, director of marketing for BTC Media. “Its wide distribution channels will add another great dimension to our conference.”
For ticket sales go to https://b.tc/conference/registration and enter “ZOLDAN” for VIP discount.
Ari Zoldan
Quantum Media Group, LLC
+1 917-680-8765
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn