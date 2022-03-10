Carbon County: Long Term Lane Restriction on Interstate 80 East

​County: Carbon Municipality: East Side Borough and White Haven Borough Road name: Interstate 80 East Between: Exit 273 (PA 940) and Exit 274 (PA 534) Type of work: Bridge Repair Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: 24 Hours Restriction: There will be a 24-hour a day lane restriction in the eastbound direction for emergency bridge repair work. Please use caution when traveling through the work zone. Start date: 3/11/22 Est completion date: 3/25/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AM Will rain cause delays? No

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555 , ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556 , sebrown@pa.gov.

# # #