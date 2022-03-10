Lane Restriction on I-81 Southbound Tonight in Luzerne County

03/10/2022

​Dunmore, PA – There will be a lane restriction on I-81 southbound in Luzerne County for bridge deck repair work tonight starting at 7:00 PM to Friday, March 11 at 9:00 AM between Exit 165 (Mountain Top SR 309 S) to Exit 164 (SR 29-North South Cross Valley Expressway, Nanticoke) The work will take place at mile marker 165.4. The traffic control pattern will be implemented tonight at 7:00 PM. Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4. Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results. Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram. MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Taluto, (570) 963-3502

# # #